Foreign ministry thanks US senator for introducing Taiwan Weapons Exports Act

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday (April 9) expressed gratitude to U.S. Senator Josh Hawley for introducing the Taiwan Weapons Exports Act to expedite arms sales to Taiwan.

MOFA thanked Hawley for his continuing support and for the importance he places on Taiwan's security. The ministry said it will follow the progress of the bill.

MOFA added that it will continue its close cooperation and contact with friends in the U.S. government, steadily deepen Taiwan-U.S. relations, and contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Hawley introduced the bill on April 8 to send much-needed weapons to Taiwan as quickly as possible due to the increasing Chinese military threat. His act would accelerate approval of such deliveries by Congress and remove administrative roadblocks, he said.

He specifically mentioned “naval mines, anti-tank missiles, man-portable air-defense systems, and other asymmetric defense capabilities” as items Taiwan would need more of to deter a Chinese attack.

The senator also said the bill would include Taiwan with countries like Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and NATO members under the export regulations. This way, the time Congress spends reviewing such sales would be decreased and licenses for arms sales to Taiwan would be approved faster.

The U.S. State Department recently approved the potential sale of contractor technical assistance and related equipment to help Taiwan maintain its Patriot missiles for approximately US$95 million (NT$2.73 billion). The deal includes training, logistics, and spare parts.