Ja Morant returns from knee injury, Grizzlies rout Pelicans

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, reacts to the basket by Danny Green, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana... Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, reacts to the basket by Danny Green, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, shoots the ball with Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield, center, and Terry Taylor, left, defending during the second ... Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, shoots the ball with Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield, center, and Terry Taylor, left, defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 133-120. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) jumps to shoot between New Orleans Pelicans guards Jose Alvarado (15) and CJ McCollum (3) during the second hal... Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) jumps to shoot between New Orleans Pelicans guards Jose Alvarado (15) and CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball under the basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orle... Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) handles the ball under the basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans onSaturday, April 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 21 points and nine assists in his return from soreness in his right knee, Dillon Brooks scored 23 points and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the New Orleans Pelicans 141-114 on Saturday night to tie the 2012-13 franchise record for victories in a season at 56.

After missing nine games, Morant played almost 27 minutes as the second-seeded Grizzlies got their starting lineup back together as they prepare for the postseason. They will close the regular season at home against Boston on Sunday night.

Brandon Clarke added 20 points for Memphis, making all 10 of his field goal attempts. Ziaire Williams had 19 points, and Desmond Bane had 18. The Grizzlies shot better than 60% through three quarters. They snapped a two-game losing streak.

CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 16 points, but was 6 of 17 from the field. Willy Hernangomez added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaxson Hayes had 13 points.

Trying to secure the ninth seed for the play-in tournament, the Pelicans played without scoring leader Brandon Ingram. He’s missed his second straight game because of hamstring tightness.

76ERS 133, PACERS 120

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid made his closing argument for MVP votes and all but wrapped up the NBA scoring title, finishing with 41 points and 20 rebounds in Philadelphia's victory over Indiana.

Embiid shot 14 for 17 from the floor, went 11 of 15 from the foul line and made of both his 3-point attempts in a game that Philadelphia needed to win to remain alive for the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

James Harden added 22 points and 14 assists for Philadelphia.

Oshae Brissett scored 20 points for Indiana. The Pacers have lost nine straight.