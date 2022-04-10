Alexa
Union top Crew 1-0 on Room's own goal, Blake's five saves

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 08:21
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Eloy Room’s own goal and Andre Blake’s five saves led the Philadelphia Union to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in MLS play on Saturday.

Room’s game-winner came in the second minute to secure the win for the Union (5-0-1).

The Crew (2-2-2) outshot the Union (5-0-1) 15-8. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Blake saved all five shots he faced for the Union. Room saved five of the six shots he faced for the Crew.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

