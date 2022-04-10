Alexa
Masters Tournament Scores

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 08:14
Saturday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $11.5 million Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72 Third Round

Scottie Scheffler, United States 69-67-71—207
Cameron Smith, Australia 68-74-68—210
Sungjae Im, South Korea 67-74-71—212
Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-68-73—214
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 72-69-73—214
Corey Conners, Canada 70-73-72—215
Justin Thomas, United States 76-67-72—215
Danny Willett, England 69-74-73—216
Tommy Fleetwood, England 75-72-70—217
Dustin Johnson, United States 69-73-75—217
Jason Kokrak, United States 70-76-71—217
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 73-73-71—217
Collin Morikawa, United States 73-70-74—217
Cameron Champ, United States 72-75-71—218
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-69-77—218
Webb Simpson, United States 71-74-73—218
Will Zalatoris, United States 71-72-75—218
Talor Gooch, United States 72-74-73—219
Harry Higgs, United States 71-75-73—219
Viktor Hovland, Norway 72-76-71—219
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 76-70-73—219
Marc Leishman, Australia 73-75-71—219
J.J. Spaun, United States 74-70-75—219
Hudson Swafford, United States 77-69-73—219
Lee Westwood, England 72-74-73—219
Tony Finau, United States 71-75-74—220
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-73-76—220
Sergio Garcia, Spain 72-74-74—220
Lucas Glover, United States 72-76-72—220
Kevin Kisner, United States 75-70-75—220
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-75-72—220
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 69-74-77—220
Patrick Reed, United States 74-73-73—220
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-71-77—221
Kevin Na, United States 71-71-79—221
Tom Hoge, United States 73-74-75—222
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 73-73-76—222
Seamus Power, Ireland 74-74-74—222
Sepp Straka, Austria 74-72-76—222
Harold Varner III, United States 71-71-80—222
Daniel Berger, United States 71-75-77—223
Russell Henley, United States 73-74-76—223
Jon Rahm, Spain 74-72-77—223
Tiger Woods, United States 71-74-78—223
Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-75-79—224
Max Homa, United States 74-73-77—224
Bubba Watson, United States 73-73-78—224
Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-74-79—225
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 73-75-77—225
Billy Horschel, United States 74-73-79—226
Cameron Davis, Australia 75-73-79—227
Adam Scott, Australia 74-74-80—228