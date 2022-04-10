Masters Tournament Scores

|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|69-67-71—207
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|68-74-68—210
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|67-74-71—212
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|73-68-73—214
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|72-69-73—214
|Corey Conners, Canada
|70-73-72—215
|Justin Thomas, United States
|76-67-72—215
|Danny Willett, England
|69-74-73—216
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|75-72-70—217
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|69-73-75—217
|Jason Kokrak, United States
|70-76-71—217
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|73-73-71—217
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|73-70-74—217
|Cameron Champ, United States
|72-75-71—218
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|72-69-77—218
|Webb Simpson, United States
|71-74-73—218
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|71-72-75—218
|Talor Gooch, United States
|72-74-73—219
|Harry Higgs, United States
|71-75-73—219
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|72-76-71—219
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|76-70-73—219
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|73-75-71—219
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|74-70-75—219
|Hudson Swafford, United States
|77-69-73—219
|Lee Westwood, England
|72-74-73—219
|Tony Finau, United States
|71-75-74—220
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|71-73-76—220
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|72-74-74—220
|Lucas Glover, United States
|72-76-72—220
|Kevin Kisner, United States
|75-70-75—220
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|73-75-72—220
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|69-74-77—220
|Patrick Reed, United States
|74-73-73—220
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|73-71-77—221
|Kevin Na, United States
|71-71-79—221
|Tom Hoge, United States
|73-74-75—222
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|73-73-76—222
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|74-74-74—222
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|74-72-76—222
|Harold Varner III, United States
|71-71-80—222
|Daniel Berger, United States
|71-75-77—223
|Russell Henley, United States
|73-74-76—223
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|74-72-77—223
|Tiger Woods, United States
|71-74-78—223
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|70-75-79—224
|Max Homa, United States
|74-73-77—224
|Bubba Watson, United States
|73-73-78—224
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|72-74-79—225
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|73-75-77—225
|Billy Horschel, United States
|74-73-79—226
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|75-73-79—227
|Adam Scott, Australia
|74-74-80—228