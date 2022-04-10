Alexa
Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate primary race

By JILL COLVIN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/10 08:20
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is endorsing Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's crowded Senate primary, ending months of jockeying for his support.

In a statement Saturday, Trump said his decision was “all about winning elections” as he announced his support for the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show."

“The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate,” Trump said, in part. “Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement. Good luck, Dr. Oz. our Country needs you!”

Oz was competing for Trump's endorsement against former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, whose wife, Dina Powell, served in Trump's administration.

Trump said in a radio interview last week that he was close to making a decision but had yet to make up his mind. “I do like the man,” he said of Oz, “so we’ll see what happens.”

Trump had previously endorsed Sean Parnell in the race, but Parnell withdrew his candidacy amid allegations of abuse from his estranged wife.

