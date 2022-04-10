Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Doncic can play in Mavs' finale after NBA rescinds 16th tech

By STEPHEN HAWKINS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/10 07:22
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) runs upcourt as referee Leon Wood, left, signals Doncic's 3-point basket during the second half of the team's ...
Portland Trail Blazers forward Didi Louzada (35) and Ben McLemore, left rear, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic prepares to take a 3-point ...
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks, left, and CJ Elleby, center, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic works to the basket during the ...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) runs upcourt as referee Leon Wood, left, signals Doncic's 3-point basket during the second half of the team's ...

Portland Trail Blazers forward Didi Louzada (35) and Ben McLemore, left rear, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic prepares to take a 3-point ...

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks, left, and CJ Elleby, center, defend as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic works to the basket during the ...

Luka Doncic will be able to play for the Dallas Mavericks in their regular-season finale after the NBA office rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season Saturday, wiping out an automatic one-game suspension.

The Mavericks, already guaranteed opening the playoffs at home, host San Antonio on Sunday night. They still have the possibility of moving up to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

It was the second time this season that the league rescinded a technical foul called against the All-Star guard.

Doncic got his latest tech at the end of the first quarter of the Mavericks' 128-78 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. He was upset there was no foul called after he was undercut and knocked down when taking a shot from beyond midcourt.

Crew chief Tony Brothers, who issued the tech, told a pool reporter after the game that Doncic wouldn’t stop complaining.

“He started to complain to each of the officials. When I was walking toward the table, he was 15 feet in the backcourt still complaining, so he got a technical for continuously complaining,” Brothers said, adding that there was no profanity used by Doncic.

Doncic, who had 39 points and 11 rebounds while playing only three quarters, said after the game that he was just asking how the play wasn't a foul on the quarter-ending play.

After taking an inbound pass in the backcourt with 2.6 seconds left in the first quarter, Doncic moved by Elijah Hughes, who reached in and then appeared to stumble. That led to contact with Doncic, who was then in the air and fell on his rear end while the shot was no good.

As soon as he fell, Doncic extended both of his arms and pleaded his case to the referee closest to him. He then got up and went to talk to Brothers.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-10 10:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission