Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Quioto, Camacho spark CF Montreal to 2-1 win over Red Bulls

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 06:27
Quioto, Camacho spark CF Montreal to 2-1 win over Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Romell Quioto scored into an empty net in the 81st minute and CF Montreal rallied late to defeat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 in MLS action on Saturday.

Quioto netted the game-winner for Montreal (2-3-1) when he stole the ball from Carlos Coronel after catching the Red Bulls keeper way out in front of the net trying to clear the ball.

Omir Fernandez staked New York (3-2-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 14th minute. The lead held until Rudy Camacho pulled Montreal even with a goal in the 71st minute.

The Red Bulls outshot Montreal 14-9 with a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Sebastian Breza saved four of the five shots he faced for Montreal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-04-10 10:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission