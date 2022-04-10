Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL suspends Islanders forward Casey Cizikas for 1 game

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 05:12
New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas (53) passes the puck past Carolina Hurricanes' Brady Skjei (76) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ral...

New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas (53) passes the puck past Carolina Hurricanes' Brady Skjei (76) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ral...

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas has been suspended for one game without pay for boarding Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith, the NHL announced Saturday.

The incident occurred in the third period of a game Friday night at Carolina. Smith tried to control a loose puck in a corner and was hit from behind by Cizikas, who had closed in to forecheck. The force of the hit sent Smith's helmet hard into the plexiglass and Cizikas was assessed a minor penalty on the play.

Under terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Cizikas will forfeit $12,500 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-10 06:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
China media figure called for flight ban to block US house speaker's planned visit to Taiwan
China media figure called for flight ban to block US house speaker's planned visit to Taiwan