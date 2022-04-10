Alexa
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 03:53
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago 200 002 100 5 10 1
Detroit 000 002 000 2 7 0

Cease, R.López (6), Sousa (7), Ruiz (8), Bummer (9) and Grandal; Mize, J.Jiménez (6), Foley (7), Vest (7), Fulmer (9) and Haase. W_Cease 1-0. L_Mize 0-1. Sv_Bummer (1). HRs_Chicago, Grandal (1).

___

Baltimore 002 000 001 3 8 1
Tampa Bay 032 000 00x 5 8 0

Lyles, Akin (6) and Chirinos; Rasmussen, Fleming (5), Feyereisen (8), Kittredge (9) and Mejía. W_Fleming 1-0. L_Lyles 0-1. Sv_Kittredge (1). HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (1). Tampa Bay, Mejía (1).

___