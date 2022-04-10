Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Boston
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Oakland
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Baltimore
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Los Angeles
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 11 innings
Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Seattle 2, Minnesota 1
Toronto 10, Texas 8
Houston 13, L.A. Angels 6
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3
Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
___
Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
San Francisco 6, Miami 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
San Diego 3, Arizona 0
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Washington (Fedde 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___