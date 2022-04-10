Orlando City 1, Chicago 0

|Chicago
0
|0
|—
|0
Orlando City
0
1
|—
1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Orlando City, Kara, 1 (Pato), 59th minute.
Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Spencer Richey; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.
Yellow Cards_Gutierrez, Chicago, 5th; Espinoza, Chicago, 54th; Jansson, Orlando City, 81st; Mendez, Orlando City, 86th.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Swartzel, Matthew Nelson, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.
Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Jonathan Bornstein (André Reynolds II, 60th), Jhon Espinoza, Wyatt Omsberg, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Gaston Gimenez (Jhon Jader Duran, 75th), Brian Gutierrez, Federico Navarro; Stanislav Ivanov (Chinonso Offor, 60th), Kacper Przybylko (Javier Casas, 84th).
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 75th), Rodrigo Schlegel; Cesar Araujo (Junior Urso, 46th), Jhegson Mendez, Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 86th), Facundo Torres (Benji Michel, 74th); Ercan Kara (Tesho Akindele, 75th), Alexandre Pato.