Orlando City 1, Chicago 0

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 03:18
Chicago 0 0 0
Orlando City 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Orlando City, Kara, 1 (Pato), 59th minute.

Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Spencer Richey; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Gutierrez, Chicago, 5th; Espinoza, Chicago, 54th; Jansson, Orlando City, 81st; Mendez, Orlando City, 86th.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Swartzel, Matthew Nelson, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Jonathan Bornstein (André Reynolds II, 60th), Jhon Espinoza, Wyatt Omsberg, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Gaston Gimenez (Jhon Jader Duran, 75th), Brian Gutierrez, Federico Navarro; Stanislav Ivanov (Chinonso Offor, 60th), Kacper Przybylko (Javier Casas, 84th).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 75th), Rodrigo Schlegel; Cesar Araujo (Junior Urso, 46th), Jhegson Mendez, Mauricio Pereyra (Andres Perea, 86th), Facundo Torres (Benji Michel, 74th); Ercan Kara (Tesho Akindele, 75th), Alexandre Pato.

Updated : 2022-04-10 06:54 GMT+08:00

