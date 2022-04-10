Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American Jordan Pefok scores Swiss league-leading 18th goal

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/10 03:14
American Jordan Pefok scores Swiss league-leading 18th goal

American forward Jordan Pefok converted a penalty kick for his Swiss league-leading 18th goal of the season, helping Young Boys to a 2-2 draw against visiting Lausanne on Saturday.

Pefok tied the score 1-1 in the 52nd minute, beating David von Ballmoos to the goalkeeper's right.

The 25-year-old forward, born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, has a career-best 23 goals in 40 club games this season. He has scored 18 league goals in 28 matches.

Pefok made his U.S. debut last March 25 and has one goal in nine international appearances.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-10 06:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
China media figure called for flight ban to block US house speaker's planned visit to Taiwan
China media figure called for flight ban to block US house speaker's planned visit to Taiwan