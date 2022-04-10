Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jordan Palace says king to receive spine surgery in Germany

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 01:58
FILE - Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein speaks at a news conference after talks at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2022. Digit...

FILE - Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein speaks at a news conference after talks at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2022. Digit...

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s monarch is traveling to Germany Sunday for a spine surgery, Jordan’s palace announced Saturday.

King Abdullah II, 60, will undergo a surgery to treat “a herniated disc in the thoracic spine” at a hospital in Frankfurt next week, and will return home after a recovery period of one week.

The statement from the Arab kingdom’s Royal Hashemite Court said the king suffers from intermittent spine pain “as a result of parachute jumping during his years of service in special operations,” and doctors advised him to receive the surgery as the pain increased recently.

King Abdullah ascended the throne in 1999 after the death of his father, King Hussein.

The western-allied kingdom has been mostly stable in a turbulent Middle East and received hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the civil war in neighboring Syria over the past decade.

Last year, a rift within the royal family went public for the first time after the king put his half-brother under house arrest on charges of attempts to destabilize the country. In March, the palace said that Prince Hamzah has apologized for his role in the rare palace feud and is seeking the king’s forgiveness.

Updated : 2022-04-10 04:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
China media figure called for flight ban to block US house speaker's planned visit to Taiwan
China media figure called for flight ban to block US house speaker's planned visit to Taiwan