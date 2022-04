Saturday At Family Circle Tennis Center Charleston, S.C. Purse: $1,000,000 Surface: Green clay CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Saturday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Semifinals

Sania Mirza, India, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide (1), United States, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.