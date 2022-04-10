Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mount, Werner doubles as Chelsea routs Southampton 6-0

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 00:11
Chelsea's Timo Werner scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at the Saint Mary's ...
Chelsea's Mason Mount (19) scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at the Saint M...
Chelsea's players celebrate after Marcos Alonso scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and ...
Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at the Saint Mary's Stadiu...

Chelsea's Timo Werner scores his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at the Saint Mary's ...

Chelsea's Mason Mount (19) scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at the Saint M...

Chelsea's players celebrate after Marcos Alonso scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and ...

Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel celebrates after the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at the Saint Mary's Stadiu...

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Chelsea consigned Southampton to its latest humiliating defeat in the Premier League, with the 6-0 thrashing on Saturday proving good shooting practice ahead of a must-win Champions League in midweek.

Mason Mount and Timo Werner both scored twice while there were also goals for Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz for Chelsea at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton has been beaten 9-0 in each of the past two seasons and a similar scoreline looked likely when Mount scored Chelsea’s sixth goal in the 54th minute.

The visitors stepped off the pace in the final half-hour, though, perhaps saving some energy before the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal matchup against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Madrid won the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge and Thomas Tuchel took the opportunity to withdraw Havertz, Thiago Silva and Mount early.

It could easily have been a heavier loss for Southampton, with Werner striking the goal frame on three occasions in the first half.

Chelsea consolidated third place in the league and moved 10 points behind second-place Liverpool.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-10 03:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
China media figure called for flight ban to block US house speaker's planned visit to Taiwan
China media figure called for flight ban to block US house speaker's planned visit to Taiwan