Boost for Marsch's Leeds with 3-0 win at Watford

By Associated Press
2022/04/10 00:00
WATFORD, England (AP) — Leeds moved further away from the relegation zone Saturday with a 3-0 win which inflicted another blow on Watford's increasingly desperate campaign to stay in the Premier League.

Raphinha put Jesse Marsch's team ahead at Vicarage Road in the 21st, and Rodrigo doubled the lead in the 73rd.

Jack Harrison fired in a third goal for the 16th-place visitors in the 85th.

Leeds is starting to look safe for another year in the top tier. It's nine points clear of Burnley, which occupies the final relegation spot, though the Clarets have played three fewer games.

Watford is 19th after its ninth straight home defeat in the league, and six points from safety with seven games left.

