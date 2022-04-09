Hyderabad beats Chennai by 8 wickets for 1st win in IPL

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Abhishek Sharma hit his maiden Indian Premier League half-century as Sunrisers Hyderabad kept Chennai Super Kings winless with an eight-wicket victory on Saturday.

Sharma’s brilliant 75 took Hyderabad to 155-2 with more than two overs to spare, while Rahul Tripathi smashed an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls against a star-studded Chennai side.

Sharma and captain Kane Williamson (32) provided Hyderabad with a solid opening stand of 89 after Chennai had struggled to reach 154-7 earlier.

Williamson said. “The ball held on the surface (but) we were able to build partnerships and Abhishek was terrific. The game always challenges you, everybody is trying to make contributions to the team.”

Williamson fell in the 13th over when he gave a simple catch in the covers before Tripathi upped the scoring rate in a rapid 56-run second-wicket stand.

Chris Jordan went for 34 in his three overs and Moeen Ali was taken out of the attack after only one over which went for 10 runs.

Sharma holed out in the deep off Dwayne Bravo with 10 required for victory and Tripathi earned Hyderabad its first points from three games with a boundary, leaving Chennai bottom of the table with zero points from four matches.

Earlier, Moeen top-scored with 48 off 35 balls as Chennai's struggles with the bat continued. Spinner Washington Sundar produced impressive figures of 2-21.

“It’s with the ball that we are disappointed but we were 20-25 runs short,” Chennai skipper Ravindra Jadeja said. “We’ll talk about where we are lacking. We are professionals and need to work hard, stick together and come back stronger.”

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports