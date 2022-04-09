Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ravens bringing back DL Calais Campbell on 2-year deal

By Associated Press
2022/04/09 22:16
Ravens bringing back DL Calais Campbell on 2-year deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Calais Campbell is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal.

The team announced Saturday it had agreed to terms with the 35-year-old defensive lineman. Campbell played the past two seasons with Baltimore as well.

Campbell started 14 games last season and finished with 1 1/2 sacks. He has 93 1/2 sacks in 14 NFL seasons with the Cardinals, Jaguars and Ravens.

Campbell has appeared in 213 games in his career, with 194 starts. The Ravens acquired him in a trade with Jacksonville in 2020.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-04-10 00:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan narrows contact tracing to reduce quarantine
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
Taiwan to allow mild COVID cases to stay at home
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
2 killed in South Korean helicopter crash during Taiwan rescue mission
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
Video shows Shanghai man incensed by lockdown berate government official
China media figure called for flight ban to block US house speaker's planned visit to Taiwan
China media figure called for flight ban to block US house speaker's planned visit to Taiwan