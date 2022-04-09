NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Florida 71 50 15 6 106 298 213 30-6-0 20-9-6 15-2-2 x-Carolina 72 46 18 8 100 238 173 26-7-4 20-11-4 12-8-1 a-Toronto 71 46 19 6 98 274 219 25-7-2 21-12-4 12-6-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 72 46 20 6 98 220 186 23-7-4 23-13-2 13-7-1 a-Boston 71 45 21 5 95 225 191 22-11-2 23-10-3 15-5-1 Tampa Bay 71 43 20 8 94 234 204 21-7-6 22-13-2 12-7-3 m-Pittsburgh 72 41 21 10 92 237 197 19-11-5 22-10-5 12-7-2 Washington 70 38 22 10 86 230 205 17-15-5 21-7-5 14-6-1 N.Y. Islanders 70 33 28 9 75 194 190 18-13-4 15-15-5 12-6-2 Columbus 72 33 33 6 72 230 269 18-15-4 15-18-2 9-16-0 Detroit 71 28 34 9 65 205 272 18-13-6 10-21-3 7-11-3 Buffalo 73 26 36 11 63 203 259 14-17-6 12-19-5 7-12-4 Ottawa 70 26 38 6 58 189 227 13-20-3 13-18-3 8-11-2 Philadelphia 71 23 37 11 57 185 251 13-17-6 10-20-5 7-12-4 New Jersey 71 24 41 6 54 218 268 16-17-4 8-24-2 9-13-2 Montreal 71 20 40 11 51 188 272 10-20-4 10-20-7 8-11-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Colorado 71 51 14 6 108 273 197 28-4-3 23-10-3 14-5-3 p-Calgary 71 43 19 9 95 249 177 21-8-7 22-11-2 13-7-2 c-Minnesota 70 43 21 6 92 257 219 24-7-2 19-14-4 10-9-2 c-St. Louis 71 41 20 10 92 258 206 24-9-4 17-11-6 14-5-3 p-Edmonton 72 42 25 5 89 254 228 23-12-0 19-13-5 18-5-0 Nashville 70 41 25 4 86 233 203 22-11-0 19-14-4 14-6-1 p-Los Angeles 73 38 25 10 86 209 208 18-16-4 20-9-6 9-10-3 Dallas 70 40 26 4 84 207 210 22-9-2 18-17-2 13-8-2 Vegas 72 39 29 4 82 228 215 20-14-3 19-15-1 15-6-1 Vancouver 72 34 28 10 78 208 204 14-14-6 20-14-4 9-5-6 Winnipeg 72 33 28 11 77 222 227 19-15-3 14-13-8 13-6-6 Anaheim 72 28 32 12 68 201 234 16-17-5 12-15-7 10-10-3 San Jose 70 29 32 9 67 184 224 16-16-5 13-16-4 8-9-4 Chicago 71 24 36 11 59 188 249 11-18-6 13-18-5 4-13-6 Seattle 71 23 42 6 52 185 246 12-20-3 11-22-3 5-16-0 Arizona 71 22 44 5 49 178 259 10-24-1 12-20-4 7-12-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Colorado 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.