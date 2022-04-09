NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 71 50 15 6 106 298 213 x-Carolina 72 46 18 8 100 238 173 a-Toronto 71 46 19 6 98 274 219 m-N.Y. Rangers 72 46 20 6 98 220 186 a-Boston 71 45 21 5 95 225 191 Tampa Bay 71 43 20 8 94 234 204 m-Pittsburgh 72 41 21 10 92 237 197 Washington 70 38 22 10 86 230 205 N.Y. Islanders 70 33 28 9 75 194 190 Columbus 72 33 33 6 72 230 269 Detroit 71 28 34 9 65 205 272 Buffalo 73 26 36 11 63 203 259 Ottawa 70 26 38 6 58 189 227 Philadelphia 71 23 37 11 57 185 251 New Jersey 71 24 41 6 54 218 268 Montreal 71 20 40 11 51 188 272

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 71 51 14 6 108 273 197 p-Calgary 71 43 19 9 95 249 177 c-Minnesota 70 43 21 6 92 257 219 c-St. Louis 71 41 20 10 92 258 206 p-Edmonton 72 42 25 5 89 254 228 Nashville 70 41 25 4 86 233 203 p-Los Angeles 73 38 25 10 86 209 208 Dallas 70 40 26 4 84 207 210 Vegas 72 39 29 4 82 228 215 Vancouver 72 34 28 10 78 208 204 Winnipeg 72 33 28 11 77 222 227 Anaheim 72 28 32 12 68 201 234 San Jose 70 29 32 9 67 184 224 Chicago 71 24 36 11 59 188 249 Seattle 71 23 42 6 52 185 246 Arizona 71 22 44 5 49 178 259

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Colorado 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 1:30 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.