COVID cases at Taiwan schools reach 1,930

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The total number of students at schools infected with COVID-19 reached 1,930 Saturday (April 9), according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

As the spread of the COVID Omicron variant picked up speed with a total of 442 new patients announced Saturday, 59 of the new cases were students, CNA reported. The MOE started publishing the school numbers on April 20, 2021.

Since then, 1,303 students had been infected locally, including 58 announced Saturday, while 627 were imported cases, with one among Saturday’s new patients.

The largest group were 913 university and college students, with 20 new local cases and one imported case added Saturday. The total number of COVID students at senior high schools numbered 246 by 5:30 p.m. Saturday, including five new ones.

Junior high schools reported a total of 179 students infected with COVID, elementary schools 428, including 22 local cases added Saturday, and kindergartens 164, adding six.

Schools all over the country, from kindergartens to universities, have been forced to announce suspensions of classes for periods of up to 10 days as students or teaching staff were found to have contracted COVID. The MOE said that as of Saturday, 201 schools in 15 counties and cities had been completely or partially closed, 20 more than the previous day.