Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Two Taiwan COVID deaths in 2022 only severe cases so far this year

8 cases considered moderate, 3,098 categorized as mild or asymptomatic

  532
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/09 17:53
People line up for COVID vaccinations at Taipei's main railway station Saturday. 

People line up for COVID vaccinations at Taipei's main railway station Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported its second death of the year from COVID-19 Saturday (April 9), but both deaths were the only severe cases of the virus so far in 2022.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said at its daily news conference Saturday the number of “moderate and severe COVID cases” had doubled from five to 10 overnight. However, only two of the 10 were severe cases, with one patient who died on Feb. 15, and the latest death, recorded Thursday (April 7) and announced Saturday.

The 10 cases amounted to only 0.32% of the 3,108 COVID cases registered since Jan. 1, with 99.68% of all COVID cases mild or asymptomatic. This has led the authorities to introduce new strategies to meet the need for isolation and healthcare.

The latest COVID death was a woman in her 90s who had not received a single vaccine dose, and who suffered from chronic diseases with high blood pressure and Parkinson’s, CNA reported. She became ill on March 2, was diagnosed as a COVID patient on April 4, and died on April 7, the CECC said. According to a preliminary investigation, she had been infected with the Omicron BA.2 strain of the coronavirus.

Of the 10 moderate and severe COVID cases, four had been 90 or older, the CECC said, adding that elderly people should be encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
COVID-19
COVID deaths
CECC
severe cases
moderate cases
vaccination

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president to isolate until April 14 after meal with COVID-positive relative
Taiwan president to isolate until April 14 after meal with COVID-positive relative
2022/04/08 16:20
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
2022/04/08 14:11
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
2022/04/07 14:11
'So many bodies piled up': Hong Kong funeral services overwhelmed by COVID
'So many bodies piled up': Hong Kong funeral services overwhelmed by COVID
2022/04/06 14:15
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
2022/04/06 14:14

Updated : 2022-04-09 20:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food