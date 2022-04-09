British, French divers rescued in Malaysia after more than two days at sea

Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward shows the pictures of British man Adrian Peter Chesters and French woman Alexia Alexandra Molina, who were ... Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward shows the pictures of British man Adrian Peter Chesters and French woman Alexia Alexandra Molina, who were found safe after drifting at sea for two and a half days, during a news conference at Mersing, Johor, Malaysia, April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Ebrahim Harris

A French woman and British man who disappeared at sea while diving off the coast of Malaysia were found safe on Saturday after drifting for some 100 km (80 miles) for two and a half days after they went missing, police said.

The search for another diver who went missing at the same time, the 14-year-old son of the British man, was expanded to Indonesian waters, they said.

Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France, and Briton Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, were in a group of four who went missing on Wednesday afternoon on a training dive near Tokong Sanggol, a small island off the southeastern town of Mersing.

The group's instructor, Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday. read more

Fishermen spotted Molina and Chesters at around 1 a.m. (1700 GMT on Friday) off Indonesia's Bintan island, southeast of Singapore, and some 100 km south of where they went missing, officials said.

"They are in stable condition and under observation, but they are not ready to be interviewed. We will do that as soon as they are ready," Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing told reporters.