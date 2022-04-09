Video promoting Taipei’s floral delights recognized at Japan film fest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A promotional video celebrating Taipei’s floral treasures has been awarded the Best Film in East Asia at the Japan World’s Tourism Film Festival (JWTFF).

Commissioned by the Taipei City Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO), “Flowers in Taipei” was produced by Favula Creative and directed by Lee I-hui (李怡慧). The 2-minute clip leads viewers on a journey to explore the capital’s flower spectacles throughout the year.

From cherry blossoms, roses, tulips, calla lilies, and chrysanthemums, to hydrangeas, and a huge variety of blossoms, the video paints the capital city in a vibrant assortment of year-round colors. The video looks at the capital's flower festivals, accompanied by a lively song written and sung by budding Taiwanese artist David Wei (魏品勻), according to PSLO.

The short film was selected out of 1,743 submissions from over 100 countries. The jury comprises international photographers, directors, and scholars, including renowned Japanese photographer Masaaki Aihara, said PSLO.

In a bid to better promote its floral events, the office launched the brand, Flowers in Taipei (花 IN 台北), in 2021. The brand logo was created by Xiao Qing-yang (蕭青陽), a 56-year-old Taiwanese graphic designer whose works have been nominated in the Best Recording Package category at the Grammys multiple times.

Visit the website of Flowers in Taipei to learn more about Taipei’s floral scene.