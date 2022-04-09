Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

North Taiwan tech factory reports 16 migrant workers with COVID

38 workers at the Taoyuan plant have been quarantined

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/09 16:26
Taoyuan announces 41 new local COVID infections Saturday. (CNA, Taoyuan City Government photo)

Taoyuan announces 41 new local COVID infections Saturday. (CNA, Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A technology factory at an industrial park in Guishan Township reported 16 of its migrant workers have been infected with COVID-19, Taoyuan City Government said Saturday (April 9).

The workers were among 41 new cases announced for the northern industrial city Saturday, out of 442 local infections for the whole country.

The first case in the tech factory cluster emerged on Thursday (April 7) evening, leading to COVID testing for 123 contacts and colleagues residing in the same dormitory, CNA reported. A total of 38 workers were moved to an official quarantine center, where 16 of them tested positive.

All 438 employees of the company were undergoing PCR testing, with the results not available yet Saturday afternoon, the report said.

Taiwan’s total of 442 new local COVID infections was the highest single-day tally since early June 2021. In addition, the country also recorded one death and 136 imported cases.
COVID-19
Taoyuan City
Guishan
tech company cluster infection

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president to isolate until April 14 after meal with COVID-positive relative
Taiwan president to isolate until April 14 after meal with COVID-positive relative
2022/04/08 16:20
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
2022/04/08 14:11
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
2022/04/07 14:11
'So many bodies piled up': Hong Kong funeral services overwhelmed by COVID
'So many bodies piled up': Hong Kong funeral services overwhelmed by COVID
2022/04/06 14:15
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
Taiwan reports 281 local COVID cases, most in 10 months
2022/04/06 14:14