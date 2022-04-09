AP Week in Pictures: Global

Ira Gavriluk walks with her cat next to the corpses of her husband and brother, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2... Ira Gavriluk walks with her cat next to the corpses of her husband and brother, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of civilians in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)