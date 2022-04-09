Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/04/09 14:17
Olivia Rodrigo, winner of the awards for best pop vocal album for "Sour," best new artist and best pop solo performance for "drivers license," poses i...
President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaks about the war with Russia on screen at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in La...
Motria Oleksiienko, 99 years-old, traumatized by the Russian occupation, is comforted by daughter-in-law Tetiana Oleksiienko in a room without heating...
Policemen work to identify civilians who were killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kyiv, before sending the bod...
A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dan...
A Pataxo Indigenous girl attends a ceremony called the Meeting of the First Peoples at the 18th annual Free Land Indigenous Camp in Brasilia, Brazil, ...
Olympic and world champion Ruta Meilutyte swims across a pond colored red to signify blood, in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wed...
Rangers supporters light flares on the stands during the Europa League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and Rangers FC at the M...
Ira Gavriluk walks with her cat next to the corpses of her husband and brother, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2...
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen poses for a selfie with supporters during a campaign rally in Perpignan, southern France, Thursday, April 7, 202...
Winegrowers warm themselves around a fire as anti-frost candles burn in a vineyard to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in Chablis, Bu...
A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Israeli health officials say two people were killed and...
A person raises his hands while listing to music amongst cherry blossoms at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rour...
President Joe Biden and Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch as the senate votes on her confirmation from the Roosevelt Room of the...
Ethiopia's Deso Gelmisa crosses the finish line to win the Paris Marathon in the men's category, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois M...
A man wearing face mask burns paper money at the gravesite of a relative in a cemetery during the Chinese Ching Ming, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Hong Ko...
A Kashmiri man reads verses from holy Quran inside the shrine of Sufi saint Shiekh Abdul Qadir Jeelani on the first day of fasting month of Ramadan in...

April 2-8, 2022

From Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill celebrating the Annunciation preceding the celebration of Orthodox Easter in front of the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, to Olivia Rodrigo, winner of three Grammy awards for best pop vocal album for “Sour,” best new artist and best pop solo performance for “drivers license,” in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, in Las Vegas, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watching as the senate votes on her confirmation at the White House in Washington, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

