Taiwan's EYECTV lauded for finding the funny in China's rhetoric

EYECTV anchor speaks out at the "Ministry of Winnie Affairs." (EYECTV screenshot) EYECTV anchor speaks out at the "Ministry of Winnie Affairs." (EYECTV screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If you keep an eye on Taiwan news and especially cross-strait affairs, you are likely to have come across the righteous satire of EYECTV, which was lauded by The Washington Post in a recent article.

Headlined, "For the rising stars of Taiwanese political satire, China is a joke," the story looks at how the freewheeling YouTube-based media channel has grown in popularity. It was launched in 2015 by a group of like-minded youths who, ironically, met at a journalism contest in China's Fujian.

"(Its) popularity reflects how young people in Taiwan increasingly consider themselves Taiwanese, not Chinese, with a sense of identity that is so distinct from contemporaries in the People’s Republic that the idea of being a single country seems laughable," The Washington Post story reads.

Hosted by Chen Tzu-chien (陳子見 ), aka "Retina," EYECTV is also referred to as "Eyeball TV" and shows typically make fun of stilted China Central Television (CCTV) reports. It also regularly sends up the pompous attitude of China's politicians toward Taiwan and world events generally.

The show irreverently refers to China's supreme leader Xi Jinping (習近平) as “Bandit Chief Winnie the Xi” and names the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) as the Kuo-yu Party, after the former Kaohsiung mayor and failed politician Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). Miaoli County is referred to as "Miaoli Nation," a dig at attempts by China to refer to Taiwan as a province.

On its Facebook page, EYECTV claims to be a "mouthpiece" of the "state media of the Republic of China" (Taiwan). Furthermore, "'Eyeball CCTV' promotes the concept of friendship and love for all things in the world, satirizing current affairs with illusions, intending to arouse reflection and bring warmth, happiness and strength to the world."

The Post article also discusses the spread of other sketch comedy shows from Taiwan, such as "Tough Bobas: Taiwan Uncensored." In its YouTube show the creators claim, "When Taiwanese make fun of issues in China, it’s still politically correct."