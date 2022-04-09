Alexa
Dapeng Bay in southern Taiwan a hub for sailing tourism

Dapeng Bay Marine Festival offers sailing, seafood, music performances, and more

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/09 15:01
2022 Dapeng Bay Marine Festival opens. 

2022 Dapeng Bay Marine Festival opens.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pingtung County on the southern tip of Taiwan boasts unlocked potential for nautical tourism and plenty of attractions for those seeking fun from sailing and yachting.

At a promotional event on Saturday (April 9) for the 2022 Dapeng Bay Marine Festival, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) invited vacationers to experience some marine recreation at the event, per CNA.

Wang noted the Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area has a plethora of natural resources such as beaches, lagoons, and wetlands, with 70% of its tourism potential untapped. The corridor spanning Dapeng Bay, Kenting and the coral island of Little Liuqiu forms a connection with Kaohsiung, Tainan, and outlying Penghu to emerge as a regional hub of nautical tourism.

Taking place between April 8-17, the festival features sailing competitions, yacht activities, culinary delights, micro-travel and outdoor fairs, as well as cultural performances and exhibitions. Regattas take center stage during the day before music gigs and cinema liven up the night.
