Taiwan confirms 442 local COVID cases in single-day record for 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 442 local COVID-19 infections on Saturday (April 9), the highest number this year, with one new fatality bringing the total death tally to 854, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The highest number of local cases in one day this year was also the highest single-day number since 476 cases were reported on June 5, 2021. The latest death was a woman in her 90s who had not received any vaccinations, and suffered from Parkinson's disease, the CECC said.

The 442 new local cases were 230 men and 212 women between the ages of under 5 and 89 who fell ill between Feb. 2 and April 9. New Taipei City again reported the highest number of local infections, 143, with 95 in Taipei City, 41 in Taoyuan City, 39 in Keelung City and 38 in Kaohsiung City.

The 136 new imported cases included 65 males and 71 females, aged from younger than 5 to 79, who arrived in Taiwan between March 20 and April 8. As to the origin of the COVID cases, there were seven arrivals from the Philippines, and four from Indonesia.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 26,836 coronavirus cases included 18,149 domestic cases and 8,633 imported ones. The 854 fatalities from the pandemic included 840 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 144 earlier cases have been removed from the list of confirmed cases.