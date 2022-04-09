Alexa
Bowman leaving Wisconsin to play closer to his Detroit home

By Associated Press
2022/04/09 12:48
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Guard Lorne Bowman is leaving Wisconsin to play somewhere closer to his Detroit home.

Bowman played 22 games this season and averaged 3 points, 1.1 rebound and 10.4 minutes.

He had taken a leave of absence for the entire 2020-21 season and returned home to deal with a family matter.

“We completely understand and support Lorne’s decision to step away from the program and university,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said Friday in a statement. “We know this is what’s best for him currently and also for his future. He has been an inspirational and important part of our team over the last two years and will forever be a Big Ten champion and a Badger.”

Bowman said in a statement that “the University of Wisconsin will always have a special place in my heart.”

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-04-09 14:50 GMT+08:00

