Manaea brilliant on mound, Padres top Diamondbacks 3-0

San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Padres' Wil Myers (5) and Eric Hosmer... San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Padres' Wil Myers (5) and Eric Hosmer (30) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer flips the ball to first base to get Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho out during the fifth inning of a b... San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer flips the ball to first base to get Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho out during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Oliver Perez throws to San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar, who hit the pitch for a two-run home run during the six... Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Oliver Perez throws to San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar, who hit the pitch for a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar, right, rounds the bases on a two-run home run, past Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Drew Ellis (15) during the ... San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar, right, rounds the bases on a two-run home run, past Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Drew Ellis (15) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer shows the umpire his glove with the ball in it to show he was able to get Arizona Diamondbacks' Cooper Humm... San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer shows the umpire his glove with the ball in it to show he was able to get Arizona Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel, right, out at first base during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea flips the ball in the air on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Di... San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea flips the ball in the air on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 8, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — San Diego newcomer Sean Manaea was brilliant on the mound through seven no-hit innings, Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer and the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Friday night.

Manaea handed a no-hitter off to the Padres bullpen a night after Yu Darvish did the same. Tim Hill gave up a leadoff single to David Peralta in the eighth, the second day in a row the left-handed reliever blew a no-hit bid.

Manaea (1-0) was pulled by manager Bob Melvin after throwing 88 pitches, including 66 strikes. Melvin's decision wasn’t much of a surprise since pitchers all around the game are on strict limits because of the lockout-shortened spring training.

Darvish pitched six no-hit innings before being pulled, and the Diamondbacks ended up rallying for a 4-2 win off San Diego's bullpen in the ninth, capped by Seth Beer's game-ending, three-run homer.

There would be no rally for Arizona on Friday. Beer flew out to center field with runners on first and third to end a threat in the eighth. Taylor Rogers — making his first appearance for the Padres since being acquired in a trade with the Twins — earned the save.

Rogers wasn't available to save Thursday's game because he was still traveling after the trade. The left-hander had no trouble in the ninth on Friday, retiring the D-backs in order.

Arizona left-hander Oliver Perez (0-1) took the loss after giving up Profar's homer. Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly threw four scoreless innings.

Manaea's terrific first outing is a good sign for the Padres, who acquired him in a trade with the Athletics earlier this week. He was 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA for the A’s last season.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW

San Diego's C.J. Abrams made his big-league debut, starting at shortstop and batting eighth. He was hitless in four at-bats but did make a nice defensive play in the ninth, going deep into the hole toward third base to field a ground ball before throwing out Cooper Hummel.

He grounded into a fielder's choice in his first at-bat. The 21-year-old — who is among the team's prized prospects — was then caught stealing when he tried to swipe second. The speedster beat the throw by a lot, but then slid past the bag and was tagged out.

He nearly hit his first homer in the sixth inning, but it was caught by D-backs right fielder Pavin Smith on the warning track.

HOORAY BEER

Beer was the hero on opening night for Arizona Diamondbacks fans. On Friday, too, before even taking the field.

One day after Beer blasted a game-ending, three-run homer against San Diego, the Diamondbacks capitalized on the publicity with a promotion that gave a free Coors Light to the first 10,000 fans who came to the park that were 21 years and older.

Beer didn't start on his own beer night because he's a left-handed batter and the Padres were starting the left-handed Manaea on the mound.

Beer did pinch-hit in the eighth with two outs and runners on first and third. He flew out to center field to end the inning.

UP NEXT

The Padres and Diamondbacks meet for the third of a four-game series on Saturday night. RHP Zach Davies gets his first start for the D-backs since joining the team in March. RHP Joe Musgrove will pitch for the Padres.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports