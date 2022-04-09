Alexa
Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2022/04/09 12:38
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Franco, Tampa Bay, .750; Jansen, Toronto, .667; Bogaerts, Boston, .600; Pollock, Chicago, .600; 16 tied at .500.

RUNS_Seager, Texas, 3; Bichette, Toronto, 2; Bogaerts, Boston, 2; Garver, Texas, 2; Grossman, Detroit, 2; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 2; T.Hernández, Toronto, 2; Jansen, Toronto, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; Pinder, Oakland, 2; Springer, Toronto, 2.

RBI_T.Hernández, Toronto, 3; Brown, Oakland, 3; Rizzo, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Cabrera, Detroit, 2; Devers, Boston, 2; Garver, Texas, 2; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 2; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 2; Haniger, Seattle, 2; N.Lowe, Texas, 2.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 3; Franco, Tampa Bay, 3; Pollock, Chicago, 3; 20 tied at 2.

DOUBLES_McCormick, Houston, 2; 19 tied at 1.

TRIPLES_Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Meadows, Detroit, 1.

HOME RUNS_18 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Altuve, Houston, 1; Straw, Cleveland, 1.

PITCHING_Ray, Seattle, 1-0; Valdez, Houston, 1-0; Barlow, Kansas City, 1-0; M.King, New York, 1-0; Cimber, Toronto, 1-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 1-0; Soto, Detroit, 1-0.

ERA_25 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; Eovaldi, Boston, 7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7; Giolito, Chicago, 6; Montas, Oakland, 6; Valdez, Houston, 6; Means, Baltimore, 5; Ray, Seattle, 5; Bieber, Cleveland, 4; Duran, Minnesota, 4; Gray, Texas, 4; Ryan, Minnesota, 4; Whitlock, Boston, 4.

Updated : 2022-04-09 14:49 GMT+08:00

