Taiwan president makes plea for elderly to get booster shots

Tsai Ing-wen tests negative and is in isolation after contact with COVID case

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/09 12:35
(Facebook, Tsai Ing-wen image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Friday (April 8) night she tested negative after coming into contact with a COVID-19 case and called on the elderly to get vaccinated.

In a Facebook post, Tsai assured the public of her health, saying PCR tests for her, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and staff members of the presidential office all came back negative. She has entered isolation at her residence following confirmation of an infection among 11 of her relatives with whom she dined at a banquet on April 4.

Tsai said she is doing well but will observe the country’s quarantine rules and halt public events. Her isolation ends on April 14 but she will conduct self-health monitoring until April 21.

While acknowledging the latest wave of Omicron-variant induced cases were mostly mild or had no symptoms, Tsai urged the country’s elderly citizens to get booster doses. This will help reduce the likelihood of people falling seriously ill if they contract the virus.

The campaign to increase the rate of booster vaccinations has hit a snag, with the central and local authorities rolling out cash and voucher incentives for seniors aged 65 and above who get a COVID shot. Taiwan has seen a surge of local infections, having recorded 1,579 cases over the past week.
Updated : 2022-04-09 14:48 GMT+08:00

