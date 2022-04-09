Ukraine demands more weapons after deadly train station rocket strike — live updates

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a global response after a deadly rocket attack on Kramatorsk train station which he accuses Mos... Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a global response after a deadly rocket attack on Kramatorsk train station which he accuses Moscow of perpetrating

Ukraine demands more weapons and tougher sanctions on Russia following Kramatorsk train station strike

Russia closes 15 NGOs including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International

UN Food and Agricultural Organization warns of soaring prices

Thousands of Russian soldiers near Kharkiv — Pentagon

A senior US defense official has said that thousands of Russian troops have gathered near the edge of the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

The official said that the number of tactical units near the Russian border city of Belgorod has risen from 30 to 40.

According to the dpa news agency, these units are typically made up of 600 to 1,000 soldiers.

The senior defense official said that Russia could try to mobilize more than 60,000 soldiers in the area.

Ukraine calls for global response following train station missile strike

Ukraine demanded more weapons to be sent to the country after it accused Russia of a missile strike on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk.

Ukrainian authorities said that the strike killed at least 52 people, among them women and children.

Kramatorsk lies in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The city has been the region's de facto administrative center since pro-Russian separatists took over the city of Donetsk in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strike a deliberate attack on civilians.

"We expect a firm global response to this war crime," Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukrainian authorities would make sure to establish who gave the order for the strike in order to hold those behind it responsible.

"Any delay in providing... weapons to Ukraine, any refusals, can only mean the politicians in question want to help the Russian leadership more than us," Ukraine's president went on to say in a Friday night video address.

Zelenskyy also called for an energy embargo on Russia and for Russian banks to be cut off from the global system.

"It is energy exports that provide the lion's share of Russia's income and allow the Russian leadership to believe in their impunity," Zelenskyy argued.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Friday

The United States restricted Russia and Belarus' access to imports of fertilizers and pipe valves, among other goods.

The death toll in the missile strike at a train station in eastern Ukraine rose to at least 52 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 300 people had been wounded.

A total of 6,665 people were evacuated from cities across Ukraine, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an online post.

At least 67 people were buried in a mass grave on the grounds of a church in the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said.

Rights organizations criticized Russia's decision to close the offices of 15 international NGOs that were still operating in the country. The organizations included Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

Food prices around the world reached an all-time high last month due to fallout from Russia's invasion in Ukraine, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) said on Friday.

The mayor of Makariv, a village west of Kyiv, said 132 civilians were found shot to death.

Speaking following talks in Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered Ukraine a first step towards advancing its membership bid in the European Union.

