Ukrainian soldier thanks Taiwan for pledged relief

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukrainians on the frontline fighting Russian invaders have shown their appreciation for Taiwan’s timely assistance of their battered country.

A soldier in Ukrainian military uniform is seen in a photo holding a placard that reads, “Thank you, Hong Kong and Taiwan, from Ukraine.” The picture is circulating widely on social media, though the authenticity of the image cannot be verified.

Taiwan is among the countries working fast to aid Ukraine. A fundraiser held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) received over NT$944 million (US$32.64 million) from 129,348 donations between March 2 and April 1.

The funds are being channeled into helping Ukrainian refugees settle in neighboring countries, including Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, according to MOFA. In addition to financial aid, Taiwan has also pooled 650 tons of supplies in relief from good Samaritans nationwide.

As of Thursday (April 7), over 4.38 million refugees had fled Ukraine, according to a tally by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).