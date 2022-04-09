Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Doncic gets 16th tech, which means missing Mavs' finale

By Associated Press
2022/04/09 09:55
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Didi Louzada during the first half of an NBA baske...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Didi Louzada during the first half of an NBA baske...

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic was assessed his 16th technical foul Friday night and will be suspended for the Dallas Mavericks' regular-season finale unless that call is rescinded by the NBA office.

Doncic was undercut by Portland's Elijah Hughes when taking a shot from beyond midcourt at the end of the first quarter. After no foul was called, Doncic could be heard telling a Mavs official that he asked Tony Brothers “How is that not a foul?” before the lead referee whistled the technical against him.

After taking an inbound pass in the backcourt with 2.6 seconds left, Doncic moved by Hughes to get off the shot. Hughes reached in and appeared to stumble and make contact with Doncic, who was then in the air before falling on his rear end. Doncic immediately extended both arms before getting up and questioning the refs.

If the 16th technical is upheld, that would be an automatic one-game suspension and Doncic wouldn't play Sunday night against San Antonio. But he would be good for the start of the playoffs.

Dallas led 36-13 at the end of the first quarter, when Doncic had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-09 14:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food