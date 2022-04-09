A brief look at the 2nd round of the Masters

Scottie Scheffler chips to the 14th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/J... Scottie Scheffler chips to the 14th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Shane Lowry, of Ireland, gets hugged by his caddie Brian Martin after putting out on the 18th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournam... Shane Lowry, of Ireland, gets hugged by his caddie Brian Martin after putting out on the 18th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Sungjae Im, of South Korea, watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in ... Sungjae Im, of South Korea, watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, waves to the gallery from the 18th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8,... Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, waves to the gallery from the 18th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Tiger Woods waves to the gallery after putting out on the 18th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, ... Tiger Woods waves to the gallery after putting out on the 18th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Scottie Scheffler hits on the 12th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mat... Scottie Scheffler hits on the 12th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday at the Masters (all times EDT):

LEADING: Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, posted a 5-under 67 and is at 8 under through two rounds.

TRAILING: Charl Schwartzel, first-round leader Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama are all five shots back at 3 under.

HANGING AROUND: Tiger Woods made the cut at the Masters in his first competitive event since the 2020 Masters. Woods shook off a rough opening stretch to shoot 2-over 74. He is at 1 over through two rounds, tied for 19th.

GOING HOME: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Sam Burns all missed the cut of 4-over 148.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Stewart Cink's 8-iron at the 170-yard par-3 16th landed in the middle of the green, found the slope and funneled into the hole for an ace.

KEY STATISTIC: Scheffler's five-stroke lead going into the weekend is tied for the biggest in Masters history.

NOTEWORTHY: The last four players who led by five strokes through two rounds — Herman Keiser in 1946, Jack Nicklaus in 1975, Raymond Floyd in 1976 and Jordan Spieth in 2015 — went on to win. Harry Cooper in 1936 finished second.

QUOTEWORTHY: “It just felt like I just came out of ten (boxing) rounds with Canelo (Alvarez)," 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who shot 2-over 74 on Friday and is at 2 over for the tournament.

TELEVISION: 3-7 p.m. EDT (CBS).

KEY TEE TIMES: Woods 1 p.m., Matsuyama and Harold Varner III 2:30 p.m., Im and Lowry 2:40 p.m., Schwartzel and Scheffler at 2:50 p.m.

___

More AP Masters: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters