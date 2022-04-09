Alexa
Taiwan inmate busted hours after jailbreak

Criminal was at large for 11 hours and now faces additional charges

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/09 09:36
Bade Minimum-Security Prison. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An inmate who managed to escape from a low-security prison in Taoyuan is now back behind bars after 11 hours on the loose.

Lin (林), 26, was seen in surveillance footage climbing over the prison wall in Taoyuan’s Guishan District at 1:42 p.m. on Friday (April 8). He said he needed to answer nature’s call during a car-washing work placement but did not report back, according to a statement from the Bade Minimum-Security Prison.

Lin was recaptured in the wee hours of Saturday (April 9) in Taichung, central Taiwan, per Liberty Times.

Originally convicted of arson and burglary and given a sentence of nine years and 10 months, Lin applied to be transferred to the minimum-security facility and had about five years before his term was scheduled to end. He has had nine home visits, the last one in March.

No irregularities were reported during his stay at the penitentiary and an investigation is ongoing into why he decided to escape. Jailbreaks at the facility are rare because inmates are allowed to go home and enjoy relatively unrestricted movement.

Lin now faces additional charges and will be sent back to higher security facilities, with no chance of ever applying for parole, per Liberty Times.
