Masters Tournament Scores

|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|69-67—136
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|67-74—141
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|73-68—141
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|72-69—141
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|72-69—141
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|69-73—142
|Kevin Na, United States
|71-71—142
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|68-74—142
|Harold Varner III, United States
|71-71—142
|Corey Conners, Canada
|70-73—143
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|73-70—143
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|69-74—143
|Justin Thomas, United States
|76-67—143
|Danny Willett, England
|69-74—143
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|71-72—143
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|73-71—144
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|71-73—144
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|74-70—144
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|70-75—145
|Kevin Kisner, United States
|75-70—145
|Webb Simpson, United States
|71-74—145
|Tiger Woods, United States
|71-74—145
|Daniel Berger, United States
|71-75—146
|Tony Finau, United States
|71-75—146
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|72-74—146
|Talor Gooch, United States
|72-74—146
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|72-74—146
|Harry Higgs, United States
|71-75—146
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|76-70—146
|Jason Kokrak, United States
|70-76—146
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|73-73—146
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|73-73—146
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|74-72—146
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|74-72—146
|Hudson Swafford, United States
|77-69—146
|Bubba Watson, United States
|73-73—146
|Lee Westwood, England
|72-74—146
|Cameron Champ, United States
|72-75—147
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|75-72—147
|Russell Henley, United States
|73-74—147
|Tom Hoge, United States
|73-74—147
|Max Homa, United States
|74-73—147
|Billy Horschel, United States
|74-73—147
|Patrick Reed, United States
|74-73—147
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|75-73—148
|Lucas Glover, United States
|72-76—148
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|72-76—148
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|73-75—148
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|73-75—148
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|73-75—148
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|74-74—148
|Adam Scott, Australia
|74-74—148
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|76-WD