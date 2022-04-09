Alexa
Masters Tournament Scores

By Associated Press
2022/04/09 08:11
Friday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $11.5 million Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72 Second Round

Scottie Scheffler, United States 69-67—136
Sungjae Im, South Korea 67-74—141
Shane Lowry, Ireland 73-68—141
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 72-69—141
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 72-69—141
Dustin Johnson, United States 69-73—142
Kevin Na, United States 71-71—142
Cameron Smith, Australia 68-74—142
Harold Varner III, United States 71-71—142
Corey Conners, Canada 70-73—143
Collin Morikawa, United States 73-70—143
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 69-74—143
Justin Thomas, United States 76-67—143
Danny Willett, England 69-74—143
Will Zalatoris, United States 71-72—143
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 73-71—144
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 71-73—144
J.J. Spaun, United States 74-70—144
Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-75—145
Kevin Kisner, United States 75-70—145
Webb Simpson, United States 71-74—145
Tiger Woods, United States 71-74—145
Daniel Berger, United States 71-75—146
Tony Finau, United States 71-75—146
Sergio Garcia, Spain 72-74—146
Talor Gooch, United States 72-74—146
Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-74—146
Harry Higgs, United States 71-75—146
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 76-70—146
Jason Kokrak, United States 70-76—146
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 73-73—146
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 73-73—146
Jon Rahm, Spain 74-72—146
Sepp Straka, Austria 74-72—146
Hudson Swafford, United States 77-69—146
Bubba Watson, United States 73-73—146
Lee Westwood, England 72-74—146
Cameron Champ, United States 72-75—147
Tommy Fleetwood, England 75-72—147
Russell Henley, United States 73-74—147
Tom Hoge, United States 73-74—147
Max Homa, United States 74-73—147
Billy Horschel, United States 74-73—147
Patrick Reed, United States 74-73—147
Cameron Davis, Australia 75-73—148
Lucas Glover, United States 72-76—148
Viktor Hovland, Norway 72-76—148
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 73-75—148
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-75—148
Marc Leishman, Australia 73-75—148
Seamus Power, Ireland 74-74—148
Adam Scott, Australia 74-74—148
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 76-WD
Missed Cut
Sam Burns, United States 75-74—149
Brian Harman, United States 74-75—149
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 74-75—149
Zach Johnson, United States 74-75—149
Takumi Kanaya, Japan 75-74—149
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 74-75—149
Lucas Herbert, Australia 74-76—150
Brooks Koepka, United States 75-75—150
Ryan Palmer, United States 75-75—150
Jordan Spieth, United States 74-76—150
Mike Weir, Canada 74-76—150
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 72-79—151
Stewart Cink, United States 76-75—151
Austin Greaser, United States 74-77—151
Keita Nakajima, Japan 72-79—151
Xander Schauffele, United States 74-77—151
Bernhard Langer, Germany 76-76—152
Luke List, United States 77-75—152
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 75-77—152
Francesco Molinari, Italy 78-74—152
Justin Rose, England 76-76—152
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 73-79—152
Gary Woodland, United States 75-77—152
Fred Couples, United States 75-79—154
Cameron Young, United States 77-77—154
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 72-83—155
Aaron Jarvis, Cayman Islands 81-74—155
Larry Mize, United States 77-78—155
James Piot, United States 81-74—155
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 76-80—156
Sandy Lyle, Scotland 82-76—158
Vijay Singh, Fiji 78-80—158
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 79-80—159
Matthew Wolff, United States 81-78—159
Stewart Hagestad, United States 79-81—160
Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 77-84—161
Laird Shepherd, England 81-85—166