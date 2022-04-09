Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Elliott takes pole for NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville

By HANK KURZ Jr. , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/04/09 07:41
Chase Elliott checks out the leader board from his car during qualifying for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedwayon Friday...
Chase Elliott talks with a team member prior to qualifying for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Martinsville Speedway Friday April 8, 202...

Chase Elliott checks out the leader board from his car during qualifying for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedwayon Friday...

Chase Elliott talks with a team member prior to qualifying for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Martinsville Speedway Friday April 8, 202...

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole Friday for the Saturday night race at Martinsville Speedway.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and current co-leader turned a fast lap at 96.151 mph in the new Next Gen cars to end co-leader Ryan Blaney’s string of three consecutive poles. Blaney qualified 12th.

Aric Almirola qualified second, followed by Cole Custer, James Buescher and William Byron, who won the Truck Series race at the track Thursday night.

Many drivers have noted that with the new car, each week presents a whole new set of set-up challenges, but Elliott said his Hendrick Motorsports team didn’t have this experience. Teams get just a short window to run practice laps and make adjustments to their cars, but Elliott said his car felt familiar.

"I think the overall feel here is pretty similar to what we did in the past,” he said. “It seems like (at) the shorter tracks, the cars are have a pretty similar sensation to what the last generation car had.”

NASCAR is in Week 2 of a three-week run at tracks shorter than a mile. It will finish the spree at Bristol Motor Speedway on dirt on Easter Sunday.

Limited practice time is how drivers in the top series got their starts.

“I’ve said this a lot, but at short tracks across the country, guys have five laps of hot laps. So, you know, we’re supposed to be at the top level of our sport here. So why do we need to practice for three hours a weekend?” he asked.

“So I think it’s cool. I like it.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-09 10:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food