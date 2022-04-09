Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2022/04/09 07:09
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson; Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans; former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House press secretary Jen Psaki; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Updated : 2022-04-09 08:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food