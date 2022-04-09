Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Reyna injures leg again and leaves in tears vs Stuttgart

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/09 06:34
Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna walks off the pitch following an injury during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart, at the...

Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna walks off the pitch following an injury during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart, at the...

Gio Reyna is hurt again and left the field in tears shortly after kickoff of Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 win at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Friday night.

Reyna came off in the second minute and teammates gave him hugs after he appeared to injure a hamstring. He was replaced by Julian Brandt in the sixth minute.

The 19-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna, injured a hamstring in the United States' opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. He didn't return to the field until Feb. 6, then in his third game back hurt a leg and was out until March 13.

Reyna played his first full match since summer on March 20, then reported back to the U.S. national team. Coach Gregg Berhalter said Reyna was not fit enough to start and used him for three substitute appearances as the U.S. qualified for the World Cup.

Reyna was a subsitute for Dortmund last weekend at RB Leipzig, then got hurt Friday in his first start since the international break.

Brandt scored twice for Dortmund.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-09 08:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food