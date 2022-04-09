AP PHOTOS on Day 44: Train station attack, mass graves

A woman pulls her bags past houses damaged during a fighting in Mariupol, on the territory which is now under the Government of the Donetsk People's R... A woman pulls her bags past houses damaged during a fighting in Mariupol, on the territory which is now under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Chaplain Dmitri talks to neighbors in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) Chaplain Dmitri talks to neighbors in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Forensic workers carry the corpse of a civilian killed during the war against Russia after collecting it from a mass grave in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, A... Forensic workers carry the corpse of a civilian killed during the war against Russia after collecting it from a mass grave in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A stuffed horse with bloodstains on it lies on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022.... A stuffed horse with bloodstains on it lies on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. Hours after warning that Ukraine's forces already had found worse scenes of brutality in a settlement north of Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "thousands" of people were at the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, when it was hit by a missile. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Oleg Mezhiritsky stands outside his house, damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Oleg Mezhiritsky stands outside his house, damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Vlad, 6, walks with his father Ivan, 40, inside the basement where they lived during the war in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Apri... Vlad, 6, walks with his father Ivan, 40, inside the basement where they lived during the war in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. Vlad's mother died during the confinement in a basement for more than a month during the occupation of the Russian army. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Oleg Mezhiritsky, right, and his mother Lidiya Mezhiritska, stand outside their house, damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Apr... Oleg Mezhiritsky, right, and his mother Lidiya Mezhiritska, stand outside their house, damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A woman holds her child as she speaks to a photographer in the basement of a building damaged during a fighting used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, on... A woman holds her child as she speaks to a photographer in the basement of a building damaged during a fighting used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, on the territory which is now under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

A man rides a bicycle as a tail of a missile sticks out in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marie... A man rides a bicycle as a tail of a missile sticks out in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Plastic bags with corpses exhumed from a mass grave are lined up in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo... Plastic bags with corpses exhumed from a mass grave are lined up in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Relatives cry at the mass grave of civilians killed during Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. An i... Relatives cry at the mass grave of civilians killed during Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. An international organization formed to identify the dead and missing from the 1990s Balkan conflicts is preparing to send a team of forensics experts to Ukraine as the death toll mounts more than six weeks into the war caused by Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A body lay covered at a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Friday after a missile hit. On the platform was a bloodied stuffed horse, left behind after an attack that killed at least 50 people and wounded dozens more.

In Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, relatives cried at a mass grave. In the city of Chuhuiv, the end of a missile stuck up out of the ground.

The destruction from Russia’s war on Ukraine could be seen at a home in Kharkiv, where Oleg Mezhiritsky and his mother, Lidiya Mezhiritska, stood outside their crumpled house.

It could also be seen on a street in Mariupol, where a woman pulled her bags past damaged homes.

This gallery contains graphic content.