AP PHOTOS on Day 44: Train station attack, mass graves

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/09 05:57
Relatives cry at the mass grave of civilians killed during Russian occupation in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. An i...
Plastic bags with corpses exhumed from a mass grave are lined up in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo...
A man rides a bicycle as a tail of a missile sticks out in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marie...
A woman holds her child as she speaks to a photographer in the basement of a building damaged during a fighting used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, on...
Oleg Mezhiritsky, right, and his mother Lidiya Mezhiritska, stand outside their house, damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Apr...
Vlad, 6, walks with his father Ivan, 40, inside the basement where they lived during the war in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Apri...
Oleg Mezhiritsky stands outside his house, damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
A stuffed horse with bloodstains on it lies on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022....
Forensic workers carry the corpse of a civilian killed during the war against Russia after collecting it from a mass grave in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, A...
Forensic workers carry the corpse of a civilian killed during the war against Russia after collecting it from a mass grave in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, A...
Chaplain Dmitri talks to neighbors in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A woman pulls her bags past houses damaged during a fighting in Mariupol, on the territory which is now under the Government of the Donetsk People's R...

A body lay covered at a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Friday after a missile hit. On the platform was a bloodied stuffed horse, left behind after an attack that killed at least 50 people and wounded dozens more.

In Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, relatives cried at a mass grave. In the city of Chuhuiv, the end of a missile stuck up out of the ground.

The destruction from Russia’s war on Ukraine could be seen at a home in Kharkiv, where Oleg Mezhiritsky and his mother, Lidiya Mezhiritska, stood outside their crumpled house.

It could also be seen on a street in Mariupol, where a woman pulled her bags past damaged homes.

This gallery contains graphic content.