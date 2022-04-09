Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Boston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Oakland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 11 innings
Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Seattle 2, Minnesota 1
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 0-0), 9:07 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1
Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3
Arizona 4, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (López 0-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 0-0) at Washington (Adon 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
___