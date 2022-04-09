Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/09 04:21
Stocks ended mostly lower after another day of drifting around Friday, leaving the market with its first losing week in the last four. Gains for energy companies were offset by declines in tech stocks.

Treasury yields continued to move higher as traders brace for the Federal Reserve to press the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.93 points, or 0.3%, to 4,488.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.55 points, or 0.4%, to 34,721.12.

The Nasdaq fell 186.30 points, or 1.3%, to 13,711.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.24 points, or 0.8%, to 1,994.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 57.58 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow fell 97.15 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq fell 550.50 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 96.55 points, or 4.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 277.90 points, or 5.8%.

The Dow is down 1,617.18 points, or 4.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,933.97 points, or 12.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 250.75 points, or 11.2%.

Updated : 2022-04-09 08:34 GMT+08:00

