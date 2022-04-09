White Sox RHP Giolito leaves start with abdominal tightness

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 8, 2022, ... Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 8, 2022, ... Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito left his season-opening start on Friday because of abdominal tightness on his left side.

Giolito struck out six while pitching four innings of one-hit ball in Detroit.

“I’m concerned because he felt something," manager Tony La Russa said.

He departed with a 3-0 lead, but the Tigers rallied for a wild 5-4 win.

Giolito made his third straight start on opening day for the White Sox. He was 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA last season.

“We got a lot riding on him," La Russa said. “Getting checked and seeing what it is."

The White Sox have been hit hard by injuries already. Third baseman Yoán Moncada (strained right oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, along with pitchers Ryan Burr (strained right shoulder strain), Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury), Lance Lynn (right knee surgery) and Garrett Crochet (left elbow surgery), and outfielder Yermín Mercedes (fractured left wrist).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports