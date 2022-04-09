Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/09 03:53
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $2.23 to $98.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $2.20 to $102.78 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 9 cents to $3.13 a gallon. May heating oil rose 5 cents to $3.32 a gallon. May natural gas fell 8 cents to $6.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $7.80 to $1,945.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 9 cents to $24.82 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.73 a pound.

The dollar rose to 124.37 Japanese yen from 123.97 yen. The euro rose to $1.0885 from $1.0879.

Updated : 2022-04-09 08:33 GMT+08:00

