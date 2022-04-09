Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Atlanta United's Martinez has knee surgery, out 6 to 8 weeks

By Associated Press
2022/04/09 03:38
Venezuela's Josef Martinez, left, and Argentina's Nahuel Molina battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022...

Venezuela's Josef Martinez, left, and Argentina's Nahuel Molina battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022...

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez, the 2018 MLS MVP, is expected to miss six to eight weeks following knee surgery.

Atlanta United announced Friday that Martinez had arthroscopic surgery on Wednesday to clean out debris in his right knee. The procedure was scheduled after Martinez, bothered by recent discomfort, had his knee examined on Monday at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Martinez had surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee in March 2020. He needed three follow-up surgeries that year to clean out scar tissue.

Martinez led Atlanta United to the MLS title in 2018.

Martinez scored 19 goals in 2017, a single-season record 31 in 2018, 27 in 2019 and 12 in 2021.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-09 08:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food