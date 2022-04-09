Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Puerto Rico ex-mayor pleads guilty in kickback scheme

By Associated Press
2022/04/09 05:46
Puerto Rico ex-mayor pleads guilty in kickback scheme

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former Puerto Rico mayor pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to accepting bribes in exchange for awarding contracts and approving invoice payments.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Eduardo Cintrón Suárez, who has been mayor of the southern coastal town of Guayama since 2013, could face a maximum of five years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set yet.

He was accused of participating in a kickback scheme for eight years in which he awarded asphalt and paving contracts and approved payments to an unidentified company in exchange for receiving $1 for every square meter of asphalt laid.

Cintrón is a member of the Popular Democratic Party, whose president on Friday demanded that he resign. Cintrón did so, saying he committed a grave error and asked for forgiveness.

Updated : 2022-04-09 08:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan reports 382 local COVID cases, 101 more than Wednesday
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Taiwan's COVID cases could peak in 2 months
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Update: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly coming to Taiwan Sunday
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan loosens home quarantine rules
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan to continue opening up despite COVID case spike: Premier
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan reports 384 local COVID cases, 10-month high
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Taiwan rolls out initiative subsidizing Mandarin learning for foreign students
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
1st tropical storm of 2022 brews southeast of Taiwan
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food
Chaos reigns as quarantined people in Shanghai fight over food