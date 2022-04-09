Alexa
RB Giovani Bernard re-signs with Buccaneers for 1 year

By Associated Press
2022/04/09 02:04
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bolstered their depth at running back, re-signing free agent Giovani Bernard to a one-year, $1.12 million contract.

Bernard, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, initially joined the Bucs as a free agent in 2021, when injuries limited him to 12 games during the regular season.

The signing announced Friday means three of the team’s top four running backs from a year ago will return.

Leonard Fournette also re-signed with Tampa Bay after testing free agency. He will enter training camp as the projected starter, ahead of Bernard and third-year pro Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

Bernard rushed for 58 yards on eight carries and finished with 23 receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with the Bucs.

A second-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2013, Bernard has rushed for 3,755 yards and 22 career TDs over nine seasons. He also has 365 career receptions for 2,990 yards and 14 TDs.

Updated : 2022-04-09 03:38 GMT+08:00

